Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

The Pope to the youth at WYD closing Mass: “Don’t let your soul grow numb”

2016-07-31

After spending the night in the Campus Misericordiae, more than half a million young people welcomed the Pope.

The Israeli singer Noa played this poignant Ave Maria, as the Pope toured the huge meadow enabled for this WYD.

Pope Francis presided over the Mass which concluded this 31st World Youth Day.

In his homily, the Pope explained that although there are some obstacles placed in order to accept Jesus, one should not be afraid to answer.

POPE FRANCIS
"For us too, this is the secret of joy: not to stifle a healthy curiosity, but to take a risk, because life is not meant to be tucked away. When it comes to Jesus, we cannot sit around waiting with arms folded; he offers us life – we can’t respond by thinking about it or "texting” a few words!

Therefore, he urged young people not to allow anything to paralyze them and to not settle for a life of comfort.

POPE FRANCIS
"Don’t let your soul grow numb, but aim for the goal of a beautiful love which also demands sacrifice. Say a firm "no” to the narcotic of success at any cost and the sedative of worrying only about yourself and your own comfort.

The Pope told them that they are a blessing to the human family and that God will never judge them like the rest of the world does because He can see into their hearts.

POPE FRANCIS
"Jesus looks beyond the faults and sees the person. He does not halt before bygone evil, but sees future good. His gaze remains constant, even when it is not met; it seeks the way of unity and communion. In no case does it halt at appearances, but looks to the heart.

Before leaving, Pope Francis thanked the youth for the enthusiasm they shared with him these days. Afterwords, one of the most anticipated announcements was made: The country that will host the next World Youth Day.

POPE FRANCIS
"The providence of God will always precede us. To think that God has already decided on the next stage of this pilgrimage, that started in 1985 by John Paul II, will look like. That's why, I announce with joy that the next World Youth Day, after the two held at the diocesan level, will be in 2019 in Panama.”

Great joy broke out among the Panamanian pilgrims present who traveled to Krakow and heard this announcement live. The main authorities of the country such as President Juan Carlos Varela, was in attendance.

WYD returns to Latin America. Panama will be the first Central American country to host this international youth meeting, an initiative that John Paul II launched over 30 years ago.



AC/YA
CTV
VM
-BN
Up:ag

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311