All news  

Pope Francis after turning 80: “If see age as a time to give joy and wisdom, we live again”

2016-12-19

The pope started his birthday by having breakfast with eight homeless people at Casa Santa Marta. They gave him three bouquets of flowers.

After that, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Pauline Chapel in the Apostolic Palace, with all the cardinals who reside in Rome. 

POPE FRANCIS
"For some days now, I have a word in my head; an ugly expression: old age. It is scary, to say the least. But when one sees it as a stage of life to give joy, wisdom, and hope, one starts lo live again.” 

The pope followed his regular work schedule. In the morning, he met with the president of Malta, who gave him a basket of typical Maltese goods.

Afterwards, he met with the Nomadelfia community, a city where families take in orphan children as their own.

They live as the first Christan communities of Jerusalem. Their law is fraternity, there is no private property, and they share all their goods.

"None of us gets paid  for what we do. Each of us brings his or her own talents to the table, and they receive what they need to live. In fraternal life, money does not circulate. Each job is a collaboration with God and with our brothers, to produce the goods that all of us need.”

"All the children go the the family school of Nomadelfia, that was started in 1968. In Nomadelfia, the parents and the whole town are committed to education, so there is continuous education.”

POPE FRANCIS
"I am happy for having met you and for having gotten to know your experience of life in community. I am impressed by your testimonies and I thank you for your kind words.”

They also brought several gifts for the pope: a book with letters written by the children, and a basket with products grown by themselves.

The pope was visibly moved by all the kisses and hugs he received.

"Holy Father, it is also his birthday today!”
"I am four”
"Four years old!”

The pope received a birthday card and gifts from Benedict XVI, who also called him on the phone.

He received 70,000 e-mails from all over the world, through the addresses that the Vatican had set up for that purpose. Unfortunately, he would need many years to answer all of them personally.


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311