Pope invites Catholics to celebrate “true Christmas”

During the Angelus on Sunday , the pope gave a few last suggestions to prepare Christmas.





POPE FRANCIS

" Please, we need to find a moment this week to stop and imagine the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph in their journey to Bethlehem. Imagine their trip: the road, the fatigue, but also their joy, their excitement, and then their angst, because there is no room for them, their worry... All that. To do this, the nativity scene is very useful. ”





With just a few days to go until Christmas, the pope warned that gifts and dinner preparations should not distract from the true meaning of Christmas.





POPE FRANCIS

" Let's try to go into the "true Christmas,” that of the Jesus that comes, "God-with-us,” close to us, to receive the grace of this feast, which is a grace of closeness, love, humility and tenderness. ”





The pope also gave thanks for all the messages he received for his 80th birthday, and he asked for prayers for the peace negotiations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.









