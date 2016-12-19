Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope invites Catholics to celebrate “true Christmas”

2016-12-19

During the Angelus on Sunday, the pope gave a few last suggestions to prepare Christmas.

POPE FRANCIS
"Please, we need to find a moment this week to stop and imagine the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph in their journey to Bethlehem. Imagine their trip: the road, the fatigue, but also their joy, their excitement, and then their angst, because there is no room for them, their worry... All that. To do this, the nativity scene is very useful.

With just a few days to go until Christmas, the pope warned that gifts and dinner preparations should not distract from the true meaning of Christmas.

POPE FRANCIS
"Let's try to go into the "true Christmas,” that of the Jesus that comes, "God-with-us,” close to us, to receive the grace of this feast, which is a grace of closeness, love, humility and tenderness.

The pope also gave thanks for all the messages he received for his 80th birthday, and he asked for prayers for the peace negotiations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.


JMB/AG
CTV
?
- BN
Up: ag

 

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311