Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Pope Francis in general audience explains meaning of having nativity scene at home

2016-12-21

(VIDEO ONLY) In his catechesis, the pope reflected about the Incarnation. He said that we see "God's love for each of us revealed in the small town of Bethlehem.” He reminded that the Incarnation is intrinsically linked to the Christan concept of hope, because with Jesus Christ "God established his Kingdom on this earth and directed our hope to eternal life.”

EXCERPTS FROM THE POPE'S CATECHESIS

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

Our catechesis on Christian hope leads us in these last days of Advent to contemplate the mystery of Christmas as the coming of hope into our world. By fulfilling his promises and sending his Son, born of the Virgin Mary, God established his Kingdom on this earth and directed our hope to eternal life. This hope is realistic and reliable; it is a hope that redeems and saves, for Christ, by coming in the flesh, has opened the way for us to ascend to the Father. 

In these days, as we prepare the Christmas crib in our homes and churches, let us be attentive to the message of hope it embodies. In the little town of Bethlehem we see revealed God’s love for each of us, however small or lowly. In Mary, who trusted in God’s word, we see the Mother of Hope. Joseph, too, is the man of hope, who gave Jesus his name, which means "God saves”. The peace proclaimed by the angels was heard with joy by the shepherds. May we too open our hearts to the Good News of the Saviour’s birth and renew our hope in the Kingdom of justice, peace and holiness that he came to bring. 

I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly those from Australia, Japan and the United States of America. I pray that each of you, and your families, may experience a blessed Advent, in preparation for the coming of the newborn Saviour at Christmas. God bless you!



