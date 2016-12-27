Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

Kidnapped priest in Yemen seen in a new video

2016-12-27

On March 4, terrorists attacked a nursing home in Yemen and murdered 16 people, four of them religious women. They also kidnapped Indian priest Tom Uzhunnalil.

His kidnappers have released this video where the priest reads a message in which he asks the pope, the bishops, and the Indian government to do something to set him free.

FR. TOM UZHUNNALIL
"I was the priest to work in Yemen, and was kidnapped. Nothing has been done by our Pope Francis nor by the Bishop of Abu Dhabi to get me released in spite of contacts being made by my captors”. 

This priest doesn’t know that the pope did spoke about his kidnapping a month after it happened.

POPE FRANCIS
April 10, 2016
"I renew my call for the release of all persons abducted in armed conflict zones; in particular, I wish to mention Tom Uzhunnalil, the Salesian priest kidnapped in Aden, Yemen, on March 4.”

This Christmas, the pope has also spoken about the situation of persecuted Christians, and he did not hesitate to label them as martyrs.

POPE FRANCIS
"Many of our brothers and sisters in the faith suffer abuses and violence and are hated for believing in Jesus. I tell you this: the martyrs of today, outnumber those of early Christianity.”

The priest’s message is undoubtedly being used by criminals as an instrument of pressure and blackmail. It is not clear who they are, but the Church and civil authorities in India are following the case closely.

The priest’s weak voice in this video is a beacon of the persecuted Christians of our time. 


JMB/AG
YouTube, RR
SV
- BN
Up: JMB

