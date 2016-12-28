Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Pope explains how discouragement and complains are also a sign of trust in God

2016-12-28

In his General Audience, the pope asked Catholics to follow the example of Abraham, "our father in faith.” 

Abraham’s blind trust in God led him to leave his home for a new land, under the promise that he would have a son. God’s promise was long delayed and seemed to be impossible, but "even his complaints and discouragement were a sign of his continuing trust in God.”

The pope said that Abraham teaches us that "trust in God’s word does not mean that we will not have moments of uncertainty, disappointment and bewilderment.”


SUMMARY OF THE POPE’S CATECHESIS

Dear Brothers and Sisters:  

Our continuing catechesis on Christian hope leads us in these Christmas days to consider the example of Abraham, who, as Saint Paul tells us, "hoped against hope” in God’s promises. 

Trusting in the Lord’s word that a son would be born to him, Abraham left his home for a new land.  Although the fulfilment of God’s promise was long delayed and seemed to be impossible, Abraham continued to hope.  Even his discouragement and complaints were a sign of his continuing trust in God.  

Abraham, our father in faith, shows us that sure trust in God’s word does not mean that we will not have moments of uncertainty, disappointment and bewilderment.  

It was at such a moment that God appeared to Abraham, called him forth from his tent and showed him the night sky shining with countless stars, assuring him that such would be the number of his descendents.  

Hope is always directed to the future, to the fulfilment of God’s promises.  May the example of Abraham teach us not be afraid to go out from our own tents, our limited outlooks, and to lift our eyes to the stars.

I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly those from Bangladesh and the United States of America.  May each of you, and your families, cherish the joy of Christmas and draw near in prayer to the Saviour who has come to dwell among us.  God bless you!



