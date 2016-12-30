Pope Francis’ gestures: the best images of his “Mercy Fridays”

During the Jubilee of Mercy, every Friday of every month, the pope has done an act of charity.





The pope would take people by surprise by paying impromptu visits to nursing homes and shelters. He has met with women rescued from prostitution, with men who gave up the priesthood, with patients at a drug rehabilitation center. He has cleaned the feet of refugees, and he has inaugurated a charity diner.





These meetings have produced some of the most beautiful moments of this year 2016.



