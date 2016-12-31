New director of the Vatican Museums: I’ve never felt discriminated

July 28, 2013

"Women, in the Church, are more important than bishops and priests; how, this is something we have to try to explain better.”





Three years after speaking these words, Pope Francis created a committee to study the role of deaconesses in the primitive Church and, at the same time, is progressively entrusting leadership roles to women in the Vatican.





Mary Melone is the first woman to head a pontifical university. Paloma García Ovejero is the first woman deputy spokesperson in the Vatican. Now, Barbara Jatta will be the first woman to manage the Vatican Museums, one of the most important in the world.





BARBARA JATTA

Director, Vatican Museums

"I am married to a pediatrician, and I have three children. I have never felt discriminated in my experience working for the Vatican, I want to underline this. I consider myself a professional, and I will bring my personality to the table, more as Barbara Jatta than as a woman. Although, of course, Barbara Jatta is a woman and she has her sensibility, her way of being.”





The new director will spearhead one of the titans of culture and art, which is visited by six million people a year.





Her responsibilities will include the loan, custody, restoration, illumination, and conservation of the museum’s treasures.





One of her immediate tasks will be to keep track of the team of experts sent by the Vatican Museums to the quake-stricken area of Italy to save their heritage.









JRB

RR/AA

-

-PR

Up: