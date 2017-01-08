LIVE: Pope prays Sunday Angelus from the Vatican

L atest News

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old. December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints: December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:

Pope Francis Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development."