LIVE: Pope prays Sunday Angelus from the Vatican

What's this? / Report Bad Ads
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
Vatican
Jubilee Year
Synod 2015
Synod 2014
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Africa
Pope Francis in Cuba
Pope Francis in U.S.
Pope in Paraguay
Pope in South America
Pope in Ecuador
Pope in Bolivia
World
Tech & Science
Art & Culture
All News
Vatican
Jubilee Year
Synod 2015
Synod 2014
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Africa
Pope Francis in Cuba
Pope Francis in U.S.
Pope in Paraguay
Pope in South America
Pope in Ecuador
Pope in Bolivia
World
Tech & Science
Art & Culture
All News
Pope speaks about the importance of counseling the doubtful at General Audience
November 23, 2016. It was his first General Aud...
Pope in the Angelus: We have become accustomed to war and destruction
December 12, 2016. He calls for peace in Syria ...
Pope speaks about mothers who lost their children in General Audience
January 4, 2017. He says consolation can come k...
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
L
atest News
Vatican
Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies
December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies
December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies
December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis
Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints
December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints
December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints
December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis
Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima
December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima
December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima
December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis
Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues
December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues
December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues
December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
M
ost Popular
Today
Week
Month
1.
Pope Pius IX's railway vehicles open to the pub...
2.
LIVE: Pope Francis baptizes children in the Si...
3.
Australians come to Rome to give Pope Francis a...
4.
How would you imagine a post-war Syria?
5.
LIVE: Pope prays Sunday Angelus from the Vatican
6.
A song to help young men find their vocation
7.
LIVE: Pope celebrates Mass for the feast of the...
8.
Mexican boy sets out on pilgrimage year of service
9.
This innovative “video of the Pope” is causing ...
10.
What does the Pope carry in his pockets?
1.
A song to help young men find their vocation
2.
Card. Farrell: Amoris Laetitia is one of the be...
3.
Pope Pius IX's railway vehicles open to the pub...
4.
Pope Francis condemns abuse in letter to bishops
5.
LIVE: Pope celebrates Mass for the feast of the...
6.
Pope Francis: We must unite our tears to tears ...
7.
Mass for Peace: The world needs to recover the ...
8.
Pope Francis to victims of Italian earthquakes:...
9.
How would you imagine a post-war Syria?
10.
Homeless World Cup has raised a million people ...
1.
A song to help young men find their vocation
2.
Card. Farrell: Amoris Laetitia is one of the be...
3.
Pope Pius IX's railway vehicles open to the pub...
4.
Pope Francis condemns abuse in letter to bishops
5.
LIVE: Pope Francis starts the new year with a M...
6.
LIVE: Pope celebrates Mass for the feast of the...
7.
Pope Francis: We must unite our tears to tears ...
8.
Mass for Peace: The world needs to recover the ...
9.
Pope Francis to victims of Italian earthquakes:...
10.
How would you imagine a post-war Syria?
All news
F
ollow us
LIVE: Pope prays Sunday Angelus from the Vatican
2017-01-08
After Mass in the morning,
Pope Francis
prays the Sunday Angelus before thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.
It will start around noon, local time in Rome.
LIVE: Pope prays Sunday Angelus from the Vatican>
After Mass in the morning,
Pope Francis
prays the Sunday Angelus before thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.
It will start around noon, local time in Rome.
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
|
Vatican
|
Pope
|
World
|
Tech & Science
|
Art & Culture
|
Holy Week
|
All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
|
Support
|
Corrections
|
Info
|
Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
|
Privacy Policy
|
Advertise With Us
|
Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
Weekly Program