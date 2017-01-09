Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
All news  

Pope Francis remembers the homeless who died in the cold

2017-01-09

In the last Angelus, Pope Francis remembered the homeless who died because of the cold wave that has been sweeping through Europe. In Italy alone, eight people have died due to the extreme temperatures and lack of resources.

POPE FRANCIS
"In these very cold days I think and I invite you to think of all the people who live in the street, exposed to the cold and enduring indifference of passersby. Unfortunately, now, some have even died. Let us pray for them and ask the Lord to warm our hearts to be able to help them."

Minutes earlier, the pope had recalled why Christ and his disciples generated so much attraction among the people. They never imposed the Gospel on others, but on the contrary: they announced it in a different style.

POPE FRANCIS
"Without shouting, without yelling at anyone, but with a softness and firmness, without arrogance or imposition. The true mission is never proselytism, but attraction to Christ. But how? How does this attraction come to Christ? Through your own testimony."

The pope also remembered the children he baptized that morning in the Sistine Chapel and he extended an affectionate greeting to a group of young people preparing for Confirmation. He said, this does not have to become "the sacrament of farewell," but the beginning of a Christian life that is taken seriously.


#Pope Francis

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311