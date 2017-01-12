Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Knights of Malta refuses to cooperate with Vatican for investigation of the Order

2017-01-12

On Tuesday, the Grand Master from the Order of Malta delivered a speech to the Ambassadors present in Rome. However, he only briefly addressed one of the most important issues they are facing at this time.

The Knights of Malta say they will not cooperate with an investigation to be launched by Pope Francis to look deeper at a dispute within the order. 

The investigation comes after Grand Chancellor of the Order of Malta, Albrecht von Boeselager, was asked to resign by the Order for unknown reasons. After he refused, the Order's Grand Magistry decided to remove him from the position of Chancellor. The Vatican has launched the investigation to find out the exact reason. 

The Grand Magistry of the Sovereign Order of Malta responded saying "the replacement of the former Grand Chancellor was an internal act of the government of the Order. Thus, considering the legal irrelevance of this Group and of its findings relating to the legal structure of the Order of Malta, the Order has decided that it should not cooperate with it.”

While the order is a Catholic lay religious order, its constitution separates them from oversight of Vatican departments since they are a sovereign entity under international law, with their own passports and stamps.

The order is located in more than 120 countries and has 13,500 Knights, Dames and auxiliary members, in addition to employing 25,000 medical workers and 80,000 volunteers.

Every year, the Order meets with the pope around June, let's see if this traditional meeting will take place again this year. 


MB
Order of Malta
-SV
-BN
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311