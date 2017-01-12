Pope Francis: Live every day to the fullest thinking “now or never”

people do not enjoy life because they leave the things they want to do for "another day." The pope recalled that the future is uncertain and that we should make the most of each day. In his homily in Santa Marta, Pope Francis said sometimesThe pope recalled that the future is uncertain and that we should make the most of each day.





POPE FRANCIS

"Today does not repeat itself: this is life. Place all your heart, your open heart, open it to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not deceived by sin. We go home with these two words only: how is my ‘today’? The sunset can be today, this day or many days later. But how was my day, in the presence of the Lord? And how is my heart? Is it open? Is it firm in the faith? Is it led by the Lord?”





Pope Francis concluded by saying that in order to live fully, one must abandon vices and instead fill his or her heart with faith.





EXCERPTS FROM PAPAL HOMILY

(Source: Vatican Radio)

"I say this not to scare you, but simply to say that our life is today: now or never. I think of this: tomorrow will be the eternal tomorrow that never sets, with the Lord forever – if I am true to this day; and the question that I put to you is the same the Holy Spirit is putting to all of us, i.e. ‘How ought I to live, this day?”





"‘Today’ is played out in our hearts. Are our hearts opened to the Lord? To me it always strikes me when I find an older person – often priests or nuns – who tell me, ‘Father, pray for my final perseverance’ – ‘But, you did well all your life long, all the days of your ‘today’ are in the service of the Lord, and still you are afraid?’ ‘No, no, my life has not yet waned: I want to live it fully, I pray that the day arrives full, full, with a heart strong in faith, and not ruined by sin, vices, corruption.’”





"Today does not repeat itself: this is life –and the heart, the open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not deceived by sin. The Lord has met so many of these, who had closed their hearts: the doctors of the law, all these people who persecuted Him, put Him to the test to convict Him – and in the end they managed to do it. We go home with these two words only: how is my ‘today’? The sunset can be today, this day or many days later. But how are you, my today, in the presence of the Lord? And how is my heart? Is it open? Is it firm in the faith? Is it led by the Lord? With these two questions we ask the Lord for the grace to which each of us needs.”



