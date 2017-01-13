In his homily in Santa Marta, the pope called attention to those people who instead of living their own lives prefer to criticize and judge the actions of others. They are what the pope calls "the immobile."





POPE FRANCIS

"They were sitting down…watching from the balcony. Their life was not a journey: their life was a balcony! From there they never took risks. They just judged. They were pure and wouldn’t get involved. But their judgements were severe. In their hearts they said: What ignorant people! What superstitious people!”





Pope Francis also spoke of those who live a false faith and said that "they do much evil to the Church."





EXTRACTS OF PAPAL HOMILY

(Source: Vatican Radio)

"Those who didn’t move…and watched. They were sitting down…watching from the balcony. Their life was not a journey: their life was a balcony! From there they never took risks. They just judged. They were pure and wouldn’t get involved. But their judgements were severe. In their hearts they said: What ignorant people! What superstitious people! How often, when we see the piety of simple people, are we too subject to that clericalism that hurts the Church so much”.





"But those who did follow Jesus were ready to risk in order to meet Him, in order to find what they wanted. The men who made a hole in the roof took a risk. They risked the owner of the house suing them and taking them to court to pay for the damages. They were ready to risk because they wanted to go to Jesus. The woman who was sick took a risk when she furtively touched the hem of Jesus’ cloak: she risked being ridiculed. But she risked: because she wanted to be cured, she wanted to reach Jesus. Remember the Canaanite woman: women risk more than men do! That’s true: they are better at it! We have to admit that”.





"Do we follow Jesus because we need something, or do we follow Him because we are ready to risk? This is faith: trusting in Jesus, having faith in Jesus. And with this faith in Him, these men cut a hole in the roof and lowered the stretcher down in front of Jesus so He could cure the sick man. Do I put my faith in Jesus? Do I entrust my life to Jesus? Am I walking behind Jesus even if sometimes I seem ridiculous? Or am I sitting still, watching what others are doing? Am I watching life with a soul that is static, with a soul that is closed with bitterness and lack of hope? We should each be asking ourselves these questions today".