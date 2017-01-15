LIVE: Pope prays Sunday Angelus from the Vatican

L atest News

Vatican Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See. January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old. December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints: December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:

Pope Francis Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13. December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.