Pope Francis: Forgiveness should change one's mindset

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis spoke about how the new covenant has the power to change one's heart and mind and should redirect one's focus to others instead of looking inward. He continued saying God not only forgives sins, but forgets them.





POPE FRANCIS

"But this too is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins, that is, to not sin any more: 'You have forgiven me, you forgot.' A change of life, a new covenant renews me and changes my life, not only the mindset and heart, but my life. To live without sin, far from sin: this is to recreate. This is how the Lord recreates us."





Once recreated, the pope said that faithfulness is the seal to maintaining a changed heart and keeping the focus on others.





EXCERPTS OF PAPAL HOMILY IN ENGLISH

(Source: Vatican Radio)





"The new covenant changes our heart and allows us to see the law of the Lord with this new heart, with this new mindset. Consider the doctors of the law who persecuted Jesus. These men did everything prescribed by the law. But their mindset was distanced from God. Theirs was an egotistical mindset, focused on themselves: their hearts constantly condemned [others]. The new covenant changes our hearts and minds. There is a change in mindset.”





"He forgets, because he forgives. Before a penitent heart, He forgives and forgets: ‘I will forget, I will not remember their sins’. But this too is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins, that is, to not sin any more: ‘You have forgiven me, you forgot.’ A change of life, a new covenant renews me and changes my life, not only the mindset and heart, but my life. To live without sin, far from sin: this is to recreate. This is how the Lord recreates us.”





"The seal of this covenant is faithfulness, to be faithful to this work which the Lord has completed to change our mindset, to change our hearts. The prophets said, ‘But the Lord will change your heart of stone into a heart of flesh’: To change one’s heart and life and to sin no more, not reminding the Lord that He has forgotten our sins.”





