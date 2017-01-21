Newsletter
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
All news  

The Mother Teresa of Africa: Sr. Rosemary Nyirumbe

2017-01-21

She proudly shows the bags girls and women have made by hand in order to pull themselves out of the clutches of the war in Uganda: about 2,000 women in total.

ROSEMARY NYIRUMBE
"But the girls became more disadvantaged because they were used as sex slaves. They were also trained as child soldiers and sometimes they got children from the rebel commanders. And not only that. These rebels use the tactics of bringing back these children to their hometowns, to their families, to commit atrocities. Some of them have to kill the relatives, some of them had to kill their parents, some of them had to kill even their own sisters or brothers. And the rebels did this in order to make the children become feared and famous, then people would not accept them."

That is why their small community that welcomes women fleeing war has become more than a place where they are taught a trade. It is a hospital where the deepest wounds are healed, those that remain in the soul.

ROSEMARY NYIRUMBE
"It's the story of one girl, Sharon, who was forced to choose betweeen life of her little sister or herself. She was abducted with her sister from their home and forced to walk with the rebels for a long distance when she was supposed to cross the river to go to the Sudan, this girl was very tired and she asked the rebels to help her to carry her sister, because she could not carry her sister anymore. The rebels told her, 'You have to choose between the life or your sister or your life. Either you kill her, or you are killed, or both of you are killed. And so, Sharon was forced to kill her own sister."

This is one of the stories of a women that this nun has managed to help.

Not surprisingly, Rosemary was chosen by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential women in the world in 2014.


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311