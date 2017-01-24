Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis: God likes when we argue with Him and tell him things

2017-01-24

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis criticized those who run away or hide, like Adam did, when they discover the will of God. On the other hand, he encouraged those who get angry while praying and reassured them saying, "this too is prayer.”

POPE FRANCIS
"God likes to argue with us. Someone tells me: 'But, Father, many times when I go to pray, I get angry with the Lord...' But this also is prayer! He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because He's a Father!”

The pope said Jesus has so much patience that He is even able to wait for those who are most reluctant to listen to His Word.

EXCERPTS OF PAPAL HOMILY IN ENGLISH
"The Lord is always in dialogue with those who He invites on His path and say 'here I am.' He has lots of patience, lots of patience. When we read the Book of Job, with all Job's reasoning when he does not understand, and his responses, the Lord tells him and corrects him ... and in the end, what is Job's 'here I am'? 'Ah, Lord, You're right: I knew you only through hearsay; now my eyes have seen you.' The 'here I am,' is only when the will is there, eh? The Christian life is this: Here I am, here I continuously am to do the will of the Lord. One after another ... It is nice to read Scripture, the Bible, looking for the people's responses to the Lord, like answered, and find those is so beautiful. 'Here I am, I come to do your will.'"

"Do I go hide, like Adam, so I don't have to respond? Or, when the Lord calls me, instead of saying 'here I am' or 'what do you want from me?' I run away like Jonah so he did not have to do what the Lord asked him? Or do I pretend to do the will of the Lord, but only externally, like the doctors of the law that Jesus condemns? They pretended: 'All right ... no questions: I will do this and nothing more'. Or do I look the other way like the Levites did and the priests in front of the poor wounded man, who was beaten by robbers, and left half dead? How do I respond to the Lord?"

"He likes to argue with us. Someone tells me: 'But, Father, many times when I go to pray, I get angry with the Lord...' but this also is prayer! He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because He's a Father! But also saying 'Here I am'... Or do I hide? Or do I run away? Or do I pretend? Or do I look the other way? Each of us can answer: How is my 'Here I am' to the Lord to do His will in my life. How is it? May the Holy Spirit give us the grace to find the answer."

 

AQ/MB
CTV
-SV
-BN
Up:MB

