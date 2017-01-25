Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
"I am proud to be a Christian from the Middle East, from the land of Jesus Christ"

2017-01-25

In the Middle East, Lebanon is the country that hosts the most Syrian refugees, a million and a half. Unfortunately, history seems to repeat itself there every few years. After World War I, they welcomed thousands of Armenians who escaped the genocide. When World War II finished, they invited Palestinian refugees and in recent decades, Iraqis and Syrians. Additionally, they endured a civil war for 16 years on their own soil.

MIREILLE ELRAHI
Lebanese Christian
ORIG. ITALIANO 001W500 05.55-06.21
"Lebanon has been a country of refuge from the beginning because it is a country that was created and conceived through the reception of other peoples."

Lebanon also has a distinctiveness that makes this mixture of peoples and creeds work in a stable way. It is a system that can serve as an example to other countries in the region that somehow guarantees that Christians are not treated as second class citizens.

MIREILLE ELRAHI
Lebanese Christian
"I think Lebanon can be an example, maybe even a role model. Both Muslims and Christians are represented in Parliament and in the government. There are Christian deputies and Muslim deputies. There are Christian political ministers and Muslim political ministers."

Mireille grew up in this democracy and she is now a Maronite Christian who now studies in Rome. She explained that, given the multiple conflicts that affect the region, it is more important than ever to strengthen minorities.

MIREILLE ELRAHI
Lebanese Christian
"If the other countries in this zone leave a little bit of space for these minorities, perhaps these Christians will stay because they are valuable; they are the most peaceful part."

Christians are especially needed in a region where persecution against them has intensified because of jihadism. However, there is something that makes them stay there, despite being in the spotlight.

MIREILLE ELRAHI
Lebanese Christian
"Christ came from there, from the Middle East, therefore we can say that we are the original Christians. I am proud to be a Christian in the Middle East. I am Arabic, yes. I speak in Arabic, but it does not mean that it is Arabic like those of Saudi Arabia. Arabic does not mean Muslim."

According to the Gospel, Christ himself worked a miracle in the region of Tire and Sidon, south of present-day Lebanon, and Sts. Peter and Paul also preached in those lands where the Christian presence is as old as Christianity itself.

AC/MB
AA
-SV
-PR
Up:FV

