Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope on the unity of Christians: Remaining in the past paralyzes life in the present

2017-01-25

As he does every year, the pope presided over vespers on the solemnity of the conversion of St. Paul and the end of the week of prayer for Christian Unity.

Representatives of other Christian confessions also attended the ceremony that took place in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

That is why, before they began, they all prayed for a few moments in front of the apostle's tomb.

The pope explained that reconciliation cannot come from human efforts but is a gift from God. He also spoke of the paradox of announcing the Gospel of reconciliation after centuries of divisions. He said that unity will be achieved through concrete sacrifices.

POPE FRANCIS
"This was the revolution experienced by Paul, but it is, and always has been, the Christian revolution. We live no longer for ourselves, for our own interests and "image”, but in the image of Christ, for him and following Him, with His love and in His love.”

He assured that this is why each confession must walk with a focus on what unites them, in the cross of Christ, not in certain fashions or programs.

POPE FRANCIS
"A true reconciliation among Christians can take place when we recognize the gifts of others and are able, with humility and docility, to learn from one another, without expecting others to learn before us.”

Above all, the pope recommended a formula to continue walking in favor of the full unity of all Christians.

POPE FRANCIS
"To look back is helpful, and indeed necessary, to purify our memory, but to be fixated on the past, lingering over the memory of wrongs done and endured, and judging in merely human terms, can paralyze us and prevent us from living in the present”. 

Pope Francis recalled his trip to Sweden to participate in the commemoration of the 500 year anniversary of the Reformation and he defined it as an important milestone.

He also asked to continually pray for the gift of unity and invited all Christians to continue to collaborate closely, especially for those who need it most.

Finally, the Anglican representative, the Ecumenical Patriarchate representative and the pope shared in the final blessing together.


AC/MB
CTV
SV
-BN
Up:AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311