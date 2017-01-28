Newsletter
All news  

US television for Hispanic immigrants will publish interview with pope on January 29

2017-01-26

In mid-November, Pope Francis granted an interview to thisTV channel, "El Sembrador.”It is a channel created by a Hispanic immigrant to the United States, Noel Diaz, who polished shoes as a child to make a living.


During Pope Francis's trip to Mexico, this entrepreneur decided to remember his humble beginnings and clean the pope's shoes. It was a gesture that Pope Francis did not forget.

NOEL DIAZ
Founder, Esne Television
"It was a genuine intention of my heart because that action represented three things: to remember the history of my childhood and how I managed to buy my first suit by polishing shoes. Two: to understand that this is service and the Church is called to serve. For example, Jesus washed the apostles' feet. Three: there are many people who will never make the news, who are in the streets selling, humbly, honestly, and day-by-day struggle to bring bread to the family's table.”

The pope wrote him months later to invite him to the Vatican. During the meeting, which lasted longer than one hour, Noel Diaz interviewed him. They spoke of the situation in the United States, about immigrants, but especially about the Church.

The interview was filmed on November 18, but will be broadcast on Sunday, January 29 on ESNE television and on El Sembrador's website.

"Tenderness. We need tenderness. We need to launch a revolution of tenderness."

NOEL DIAZ
Founder, Esne Television
"We touched on various themes, but everything circled around the Church going out. He said more than once that the Church must have its doors open. He insisted on the message he has been saying, I want a Church that goes out to the people. I asked him for a few words for the people in the United States, especially with the political changes that have taken place. There are many people who are afraid, especially our brothers who do not have their documents. I asked him to say a few words to them and he did. There is a message from him to the people. One with spirit, and hope."

El Sembrador is available in up to 17 Spanish-speaking countries and its founder has become a symbol for immigrants. In the Trump era, the future of many undocumented people is uncertain, beginning with the construction of a wall to prevent them from passing through to Mexico.

In the interview, Pope Francis remains firm in his message: tenderness, faith and courage. They are a good dose of energy to cope with difficulties.

"Keep going. With courage, prayer and a lot of tenderness, a lot of tenderness."


