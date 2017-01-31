Newsletter
Vatican Officials Travel to Aleppo: The liveliness of the christian community is impressive

2017-01-31

It is Pope Francis' direct and tangible help. And its for Christians and Muslims, for Eastern and Western Aleppo. In short,  for all those who suffered from the war. Monsignor Giampietro Dal Toso has brought this help to Syria along with its nuncio in Damascus, Cardinal Zenari. 

MSGR. GIAMPIETRO DAL TOSO
Secretary Delegate of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development
"We have brought aid that is meant to support Christian families and to put plans in motion for a humanitarian assistance center in Eastern Aleppo where the aftermath of the bombings is very visible. For this reason, Caritas Aleppo began a humanitarian assistance service for the people that basically consists of distributing food and clothing.".

In addition to material aid, they also brought the consolation and closeness of Pope Francis to the Christian community of Aleppo, a city that has suffered one of the worst sieges of the entire Syrian conflict.

MSGR. GIAMPIETRO DAL TOSO
Secretary Delegate of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development
"What has impressed me most is the liveliness of this Christian community that knows how to react in difficult times and are now returning to a fairly normal life and are also doing so in a spirit of communion. "

The Vatican delegation visited the city a few weeks after the end of conflicts. It has been four long years of bombs, precariousness and destruction on many levels. 

MSGR. GIAMPIETRO DAL TOSO
Secretary Delegate of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development
"The rebuilding, I daresay, is not the reconstruction of buildings. It is about rebuilding people. There is a great action of rebuilding spirits.”

It is precisely in this field that Monsignor Dal Toso is sure that the Church can play an important role, for example, through education. 

MSGR. GIAMPIETRO DAL TOSO
Secretary Delegate of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development
"Our Catholic schools in the Middle East are a factory of coexistence because they are for both Christians and Muslims. They already are a personal factory at the service of the common good. Thus, in a country that will need to be rebuilt from the ground up, this type of contribution is needed.”

In addition to visiting refugees, hospitals and the Christian community, the delegation also held a meeting with the city's Muslim leaders. Rebuilding will be a task for all Syrians and, with these gestures, Pope Francis also wants to be present. 

