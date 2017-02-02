Pope to consecrated people: We are not religious “activists”

The Mass, presided over by pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica, began with a solemn procession with lit candles.





In his homily, the pope explained the mission of consecrated and religious people. He asked them to show the love of God to the world.





POPE FRANCIS

"To put ourselves with Jesus in the midst of his people! Not as religious "activists”, but as men and women who are constantly forgiven, men and women anointed in baptism and sent to share that anointing and the consolation of God with everyone”.





At Wednesday's General Audience, the pope asked people to pray for all those in Religious and Consecrated Life. Every February 2nd the Catholic Church celebrates this special day dedicated to them. It is the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord









