Nuns from all over the world who rescue prostitutes meet in Rome

Sister Rosalia is one of the bravest women in Italy. This nun has declared war on mafias who traffic women, and has saved several from prostitution.





SISTER ROSALIA CASERTA

Congregation Servants of Divine Providence

" The impact is strong because they are shattered, especially the last ones coming from Libya. They suffered there, and they speak of terrible things ... Unprecedented violence, they suffer from hunger too, a terrible thing.”





Sister Rosalia has launched a house in Sicily to welcome these young, threatened girls. Currently, twelve live there.





SISTER ROSALIA CASERTA

Congregation Servants of Divine Providence

"Little by little the girls go to workshops and begin to work, where they make bread, cakes ... They learn, and they regain the calmness and confidence in the things that they do".





Presently, the Talitha Kum organization brings together experts from around the world to Rome to find answers to human trafficking .





It is a market of more than 20 million people in the world. The president of the NGO "Reaching Out Romania" has seen how difficult it is to get help for these teenage women who are threatened and blackmailed.





She says that in some cases orphanages recruit them to deliver them to mafias, or that even their own families force them to work on the streets.





IANA MATEI

President NGO "Reaching Out Romania"

"This girl is now sixteen. She came to our shelter when she was thirteen, and was sold and forced into the street by her own father when she was nine. We help the girls psychologically, but first we put the parents in jail, because that's where they belong, and then we work with them and we help them. That girl needed a lot of time ...”





Thousands of nuns around the world are very active in rescuing women forced into prostitution. Each year, they organize a day of awareness in Rome on the feast of St. Giuseppina Bakhita. This Sudanese saint was a slave.





SISTER GABRIELLA BOTTANI

Coordinator World Day Prayer against Trafficking

"We had to find a space to pray and think together, to find a way to fight together against trafficking. Pope Francis had this idea and asked the National Organization of Religious Men and Women to organize and promote it.”





Behind these stories are chilling facts. Every 2 minutes a child is a victim of sexual abuse . It's estimated that more than 30 million children and women have been victims of human trafficking and trafficking in the last 30 years.













