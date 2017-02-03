Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Nuns from all over the world who rescue prostitutes meet in Rome

2017-02-03

Sister Rosalia is one of the bravest women in Italy. This nun has declared war on mafias who traffic women, and has saved several from prostitution.

SISTER ROSALIA CASERTA
Congregation Servants of Divine Providence
"The impact is strong because they are shattered, especially the last ones coming from Libya. They suffered there, and they speak of terrible things ... Unprecedented violence, they suffer from hunger too, a terrible thing.”

Sister Rosalia has launched a house in Sicily to welcome these young, threatened girls. Currently, twelve live there. 

SISTER ROSALIA CASERTA
Congregation Servants of Divine Providence
"Little by little the girls go to workshops and begin to work, where they make bread, cakes ... They learn, and they regain the calmness and  confidence in the things that they do".

Presently, the Talitha Kum organization brings together experts from around the world to Rome to find answers to human trafficking.

It is a market of more than 20 million people in the world. The president of the NGO "Reaching Out Romania" has seen how difficult it is to get help for these teenage women who are threatened and blackmailed.

She says that in some cases orphanages recruit them to deliver them to mafias, or that even their own families force them to work on the streets.

IANA MATEI
President NGO "Reaching Out Romania"
"This girl is now sixteen. She came to our shelter when she was thirteen, and was sold and forced into the street by her own father when she was nine. We help the girls psychologically, but first we put the parents in jail, because that's where they belong, and then we work with them and we help them. That girl needed a lot of time ...”

Thousands of nuns around the world are very active in rescuing women forced into prostitution. Each year, they organize a day of awareness in Rome on the feast of St. Giuseppina Bakhita. This Sudanese saint was a slave.

SISTER GABRIELLA BOTTANI
Coordinator World Day Prayer against Trafficking
"We had to find a space to pray and think together, to find a way to fight together against trafficking. Pope Francis had this idea and asked the National Organization of Religious Men and Women to organize and promote it.”

Behind these stories are chilling facts. Every 2 minutes a child is a victim of sexual abuse. It's estimated that more than 30 million children and women have been victims of human trafficking and trafficking in the last 30 years.



AQ/JC
MG
-
-PR
Up:

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311