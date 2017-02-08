January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
General Audience: Pope Francis explains that Christians must support each other in hope
2017-02-08
During his weekly audience, Pope Francis explains that Christian hope is not only rooted in an individual's, but also the life of the community.
He said that it is vital for Christian communities to pray for each other, and that some may take the burdens of others upon themselves, because no one can "wait alone”. Furthermore, it is also especially important to help those who are suffering the most, because it is "in these cases the closeness and warmth of the whole Church must become even stronger.”
SUMMARY OF THE POPE'S CATECHESIS IN ENGLISH
Dear Brothers and Sisters:
In our continuing catechesis on Christian hope, we have seen that the virtue of hope is rooted in the Lord’s resurrection and its promise of our own. Christian hope is intensely personal yet also communitarian.
Saint Paul frequently encourages the members of the early Church to sustain one another in hope, through mutual prayer and practical concern for those in need. This support must be given especially to the poor, the weak in faith, the suffering and those tempted to despair.
Christian hope, necessarily linked to charity, needs to be "embodied” in a community of mutual support and loving concern. That body is the Church and its soul is the Holy Spirit.
Our witness of hope in Christ’s promises is meant to expand and enrich the life of society as a whole. We know that, especially in times of darkness and difficulty, hope is no easy virtue. Yet the Holy Spirit who dwells in our hearts teaches us to trust in the Lord’s provident care and to strive constantly, in our communities, to be living signs of hope for the entire human family.
I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly the groups from England, Ireland and the United States of America. Upon you and your families, I cordially invoke an abundance of joy and peace in our Lord Jesus Christ. God bless you all!
