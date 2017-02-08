General Audience: Pope Francis explains that Christians must support each other in hope

During his weekly audience, Pope Francis explains that Christian hope is not only rooted in an individual's, but also the life of the community.





He said that it is vital for Christian communities to pray for each other, and that some may take the burdens of others upon themselves, because no one can "wait alone”. Furthermore, it is also especially important to help those who are suffering the most, because it is "in these cases the closeness and warmth of the whole Church must become even stronger.”









SUMMARY OF THE POPE'S CATECHESIS IN ENGLISH





Dear Brothers and Sisters:





In our continuing catechesis on Christian hope, we have seen that the virtue of hope is rooted in the Lord’s resurrection and its promise of our own. Christian hope is intensely personal yet also communitarian.





Saint Paul frequently encourages the members of the early Church to sustain one another in hope, through mutual prayer and practical concern for those in need. This support must be given especially to the poor, the weak in faith, the suffering and those tempted to despair.





Christian hope, necessarily linked to charity , needs to be "embodied” in a community of mutual support and loving concern. That body is the Church and its soul is the Holy Spirit.





Our witness of hope in Christ’s promises is meant to expand and enrich the life of society as a whole. We know that, especially in times of darkness and difficulty, hope is no easy virtue. Yet the Holy Spirit who dwells in our hearts teaches us to trust in the Lord’s provident care and to strive constantly, in our communities, to be living signs of hope for the entire human family.





I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly the groups from England, Ireland and the United States of America. Upon you and your families, I cordially invoke an abundance of joy and peace in our Lord Jesus Christ. God bless you all!









JRB/JC

CTV

-

-PR

Up: AQ



