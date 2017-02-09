In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis recalled the Book of Genesis , and emphasized that woman brings a new element to Creation: harmony. He explained that man and woman are not equal, but neither is superior to the other.





"A woman is harmony, is poetry, is beauty. Without her the world would not be so beautiful, it would not be harmonious. And I like to think – but this is a personal thing – that God created women so that we would all have a mother.”





The Pope also denounced that hurting a woman is not just a crime , but it also destroys the harmony of the world.





SUMMARY OF PAPAL HOMILY IN ENGLISH

(Source: Vatican Radio)





"When women are not there, harmony is missing. We might say: But this is a society with a strong masculine attitude, and this is the case, no? The woman is missing. 'Yes, yes: the woman is there to wash the dishes, to do things…' No, no, no! The woman is there to bring harmony. Without the woman there is no harmony. They are not equal; one is not superior to the other: no. It's just that the man does not bring harmony. It's her. It is she who brings that harmony that teaches us to caress, to love with tenderness; and who makes the world a beautiful place." And they looked at me, they looked me in the eyes – I'll never forget those eyes, eh? – then they turned and they told me, both together: 'We are in love.' After 60 years, this means 'one flesh.' And this is what the woman brings: the capacity to love one another. Harmony for the world. Often we hear: 'No, it is necessary in this society, in this institution, that here there should be a woman because she does this, she does these things.' No, no, no, no! Functionality is not the purpose of women. It is true that women should do things, to do things as we all do. The purpose of women is to make harmony, and without women there is no harmony in the world. Exploiting persons is a crime of 'lèse-humanité': it's true. But exploiting a woman is even more serious: it is destroying the harmony that God has chosen to give to the world. It is to destroy."





This is the great gift of God: He has given us woman. And in the Gospel, we have heard what a woman is capable of, eh? She is courageous, that one, eh? She went forward with courage. But there is more, so much more. A woman is harmony, is poetry, is beauty. Without her the world would not be so beautiful, it would not be harmonious. And I like to think – but this is a personal thing – that God created women so that we would all have a mother.





