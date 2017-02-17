Pope Francis on the Special Olympics: "The most beautiful victory is to overcome oneself"

"The most beautiful victory is to overcome oneself.” With these words, Pope Francis received the athletes of next March Special Olympics in Austria.





POPE FRANCIS

"Seeing a beautiful smile on your face, and the great happiness in your eyes when you have achieved success in a competition- and the most beautiful victory is overcoming oneself - we realize what is meant by a sincere and well merited joy. FLASH. You are a sign of hope for all those who work for a more inclusive society."





The participants came loaded with gifts for the pope who, in addition to praising the value of sports, reminded them of the motto for the next Special Olympics: "Heartbeat for the world."









