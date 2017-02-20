Pope's Schedule: A visit to the Anglican Church of Rome

The pope's public events this week begin on Tuesday . In the morning, he will hold a meeting in the Vatican with participants from an international congress on Migration and Peace .





On Wednesday , like every week, he will meet thousands of pilgrims from around the world during his General Audience . The venue will continue to be indoors at the Paul VI Audience Hall rather than outdoors with the cooler temperatures in Rome at this time of year.





On Thursday, February 23 , Pope Francis will meet with the Chilean bishops here on their ad limina visit to Rome.





Sunday morning, he will pray the Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace, accompanied by the pilgrims in the square.





The main event will be that same Sunday afternoon , when the pope goes to the Anglican church of All Saints in Rome . The courtesy visit is part of a series of meetings between representatives from the Catholic Church and Anglican Communion , recognizing 50 years of ongoing dialogue .









