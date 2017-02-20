Newsletter
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope's Schedule: A visit to the Anglican Church of Rome

2017-02-20

The pope's public events this week begin on Tuesday. In the morning, he will hold a meeting in the Vatican with participants from an international congress on Migration and Peace.

On Wednesday, like every week, he will meet thousands of pilgrims from around the world during his General Audience. The venue will continue to be indoors at the Paul VI Audience Hall rather than outdoors with the cooler temperatures in Rome at this time of year.

On Thursday, February 23, Pope Francis will meet with the Chilean bishops here on their ad limina visit to Rome.

Sunday morning, he will pray the Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace, accompanied by the pilgrims in the square.

The main event will be that same Sunday afternoon, when the pope goes to the Anglican church of All Saints in Rome. The courtesy visit is part of a series of meetings between representatives from the Catholic Church and Anglican Communion, recognizing 50 years of ongoing dialogue .


JRB/JC
RR
FL
-PR
Up: JMB

