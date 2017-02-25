Newsletter
Australians launch original calendar app for Lent

2017-02-25

Last year, 15,000 people used the Xt3 Lent Calendar application to help enter into the season of the Church in a whole new way and this year, the youth website is hoping to engage 20,000 in the new and innovative way to live the Lenten time. 

GELINA MONTIERRO
Xt3 Lent Calendar
"The Lent Calendar is popular because it was created by youth, for the youth. The multimedia features are short and engaging and it's a free resource for parish groups, high schools and families.” 

The application is characterized by "doors,” which open each day, offering the Gospel reading and a reflection to help prepare for Easter. The first door opens on Ash Wednesday and the last door will open on Divine Mercy Sunday.

GELINA MONTIERRO
Xt3 Lent Calendar
"The purpose of the Lent app is to give youth an young adults an accessible way to connect with God during the Lenten season. People using the app can read the Gospel of the day and take up the daily Lenten challenge that the app offers, as well as learning more about their faith.”

The app, which was created in 2010, has been accessed in Australia, the Philippines, the USA, Malaysia, Ireland, Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago. 


More info, here: http://www.xt3.com/lent
 




