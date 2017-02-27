Pope at Angelus: Money, pleasure and power are fascinating, but illusory idols

Money, pleasure, and power are all idols of this world, and though fascinating, lead to unhappiness.





Pope Francis reminded the thousands of people who prayed with him at the Angelus the daily choice that every Christian must face.





POPE FRANCIS

"The Lord or the fascinating, but illusory, idols. It is a choice that must be made firmly, and must be continually renewed, because the temptations to reduce everything to money, pleasure and power tighten."





The pope said that choosing God entails a change of mentality. To trust Him is to accept that the fruits will not be immediate.





POPE FRANCIS

"Jesus exhorts us with insistence not to worry about tomorrow, remembering that above all there is a loving Father who never forgets His children. Trusting Him does not solve problems in a magical way, but allows one to face them with the right spirit, with courage. I am brave because I trust in my Father, who cares for everything. Feeling God as Father, in this time of orphanhood, is very important."





As it is often the case, the pope's week did not end with the Angelus prayer. In the afternoon, he went to the Anglican Parish of All Saints. With that visit, he ended a week marked by messages about the need to be coherent Christians. He also denounced social injustices, such as the right to water, and the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.









