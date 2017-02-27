Newsletter
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Pope at Angelus: Money, pleasure and power are fascinating, but illusory idols

2017-02-27

Money, pleasure, and power are all idols of this world, and though fascinating, lead to unhappiness.

Pope Francis reminded the thousands of people who prayed with him at the Angelus the daily choice that every Christian must face.

POPE FRANCIS
"The Lord or the fascinating, but illusory, idols. It is a choice that must be made firmly, and must be continually renewed, because the temptations to reduce everything to money, pleasure and power tighten."

The pope said that choosing God entails a change of mentality. To trust Him is to accept that the fruits will not be immediate.

POPE FRANCIS
"Jesus exhorts us with insistence not to worry about tomorrow, remembering that above all there is a loving Father who never forgets His children. Trusting Him does not solve problems in a magical way, but allows one to face them with the right spirit, with courage. I am brave because I trust in my Father, who cares for everything. Feeling God as Father, in this time of orphanhood, is very important."

As it is often the case, the pope's week did not end with the Angelus prayer. In the afternoon, he went to the Anglican Parish of All Saints. With that visit, he ended a week marked by messages about the need to be coherent Christians. He also denounced social injustices, such as the right to water, and the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.


