Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
“It's up to us women to support this extraordinary pope”

2017-03-07

In alliance with the International Women's Day on March 8, the Vatican celebrates women in its own special way with an event to give women the platform to tell their stories and exercise their authority through peace initiatives. The gathering is called Voices of Faith.

DR. SCILLA ELWORTHY
Activist for Peace
I think the biggest issue affecting women worldwide is being silenced. I've been through the experience of being in gatherings of 200 military men and when I've opened my mouth, I get laughed at and dismissed and marginalized. That issue is facing women all over the world.” 

Many of these women expressed their gratitude for the efforts that Pope Francis has made when considering the role of women in the Church and allowing their voices to be heard, mentioning the Commission he established to review women in leadership roles in the Church. 

KERRY ROBINSON
Founding executive director, Leadership Roundtable 
"I am enormously glad that Pope Francis was elected. I am astonished at how he has captured the imagination of Catholics, lapsed Catholics, former Catholics and people of other faiths and no faith.” 

While the pope might have women on his radar, these women explained that is not only up to him to change traditional ideas or existing habits in society. 

CHANTEL GÖTZ
Founder Voices of Faith
"Maybe we expect a lot from one person, so from Pope Francis, and he was calling to all of us to bring ideas and new initiatives. I would say that Voices of Faith is actually a fruit of bringing in new ideas and what we can do to promote women in the Church. We can support him in bringing in new ideas and not expect that he has to change all of it by himself.”

As such, these women will convene in the Vatican to share their stories, exchange ideas and work together for peace and a voice. They believe it is also their role to work toward equality in all areas, especially the Church.

MARGUERITE BARANKITSE
Founder of Maison Shalom
"It's up to us women to support this extraordinary pope, who is a blessing for our century.”

In their fourth year of this storytelling event, they hope their theme for this year's conference: "Stirring the Waters- Making the Impossible Possible,” inspires women of faith to do just that and work for the good of all women and those oppressed in society, which is an issue close to the heart of Pope Francis. 


