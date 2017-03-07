Newsletter
Vatican presents first “Women Consultation Group” composed of 37 women

2017-03-07

This department of the Vatican wants the voice of women to be heard and taken into account. For International Women's Day, they have presented their first "Women's Consultation Group," which is a group of 37 women. They come from different fields such as journalism, medicine, theology and politics, amongst others.

STEFANIA BRANCACCIO
Vice President, COELMO
"Today the Vatican is finally saying: 'Here are the women.' It's necessary for them to listen to us to renew this ecology that Pope Francis is striving to renew. The pope has asked for it and we are here with our point of view to renew the world."

SHAHRAZAD HOUSHMAND
Iranian theologian
"We cannot deny that there is still a culture of discrimination. It is true that Europe has made great strides, but since there is still violence targeting gender in Italy at a statistically high level today, it means that we still live in a culture where women are believed to be at the service of men."

The pope has repeatedly insisted on the importance of respecting women and defends that they have the same dignity as men. Yet, many have felt discriminated against throughout their professional careers.

NANCY BRILLY
Actress
"I have not been considered as equal, as other actors have been considered. I wish there was a neutral definition, because often when presenting an actress, the first thing said of her is: 'The beautiful lady who enters or the beautiful girl.' No, that's not the most important thing. It is also true, but after there is a depth, which I consider much more interesting.”

This "Women's Consultation Group" will meet three times a year to discuss topics such as women within the male culture, religion, work and youth culture. Since it is the youth who have the ability to change the future.


AQ/MB
AA
-FL
-PR
Up:MB

