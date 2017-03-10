March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24
February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
Pope Francis returns to Rome after spiritual retreat; sends Aleppo 100,000 euros
The last day of Pope Francis' spiritual retreat concluded with this Mass. It was offered for Syria. In addition to this gesture, the pope also included an important donation to the city of Aleppo.
He has raised 100,000 euros from members of the Roman Curia to send to the martyred Syrian city. It serves as a beacon of hope for peace that seems increasingly closer after six years of war. On March 15, Syria will enter its seventh year of conflict.
Franciscan Guilio Michelini, presider of the pope's spiritual retreat, has expressed the gratitude of the Aleppans.
"In thanksgiving for the collection of money destined for Aleppo, Fr. Ibrahim has written a brief email, together with the Custody of the Holy Land. It expresses the gratitude from Aleppo's poor, for those who celebrated the Eucharist this morning in accordance with the pope's intention, and for the generous donation of 100,000 euros."
During the spiritual exercises, the pope and members of the Curia read the testimony of this pastor of Aleppo, Franciscan Ibrahim Alsabagh.
The pope also thanked Guilio Michelini for his efforts to lead these spiritual exercises.
"I want to thank you for the work you've done; how you've prepared yourself. This means responsibility, and taking things seriously. Thank you for all that you have given us."
After the last meditation and photos with the religious who manage the Divine Master house, Pope Francis boarded the bus to Rome, where he arrived around 11:30 in the morning.
