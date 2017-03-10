What is viri probati? A proposal for extreme situations, which did not advance

Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

What is viri probati? A proposal for extreme situations, which did not advance

2017-03-10

This interview with Pope Francis by German weekly "Die Zeit," has opened the debate on the "viri probati," or "tested married men.” 

However, they do not exist. It is a proposal that has been talked about for years, but has never been put into practice.

The expression, "viri probati,” is inspired from the first-century letter of a disciple of the apostles, St. Clement. In it, he explains how the early apostles chose their successors.

"And thus preaching through countries and cities, they appointed the first-fruits [of their labors], having first proved them by the Spirit, to be bishops and deacons of those who should afterwards believe."

During the Second Vatican Council, some spoke of the "viri probati," but the potential idea was discarded.

The idea is that in situations of extreme lack of priests, married people with "proven" fidelity to the Catholic Church could be ordained.

Currently, two Brazilian bishops (Jaime Vieira Rocha, Erwin Kräutler) are requesting these sort of priests for large areas of the Amazon, where communities live for years without the Eucharist.

To understand the pope's response in this interview, one must understand the context of the question.

When "Die Zeit” asked about the crisis of vocations, Pope Francis responded that "optional celibacy is not the solution to the lack of vocations."

The journalist then asks if ordering a "viri probati" is a way to solve it. The pope replies as follows:

"We must think, if the "viri probati "are a possibility [to solve the problem]. But we must also decide what kind of functions to entrust to them, for example in isolated communities."

Then he explained that we should not be afraid of the truth and reasoning past decisions, because the truth sets us free.

Indeed, in the first centuries of Christianity there were married priests, but from the fourth century on the practice of celibacy was consolidated in the West.

The pope's response says not to be afraid to question problems, but also, not to seek hasty solutions that may not resolve them or lead to further problems.


JMB/MB
RR
SV
- PR
Up:AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311