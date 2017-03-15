Pope Francis warns of a hypocritical charity at General Audience

In his catechesis in the Wednesday General Audience, the pope warned about an insincere and hypocritical love or charity one shows to another . He said the "grace” of charity is a result of God's "unconditional love” shown to mankind, who then are called to be "witnesses of this love to others.”





Pope Francis said that the virtue of hope brings great joy to the "daily exercise of charity” and this charity can "draw others to the merciful love of the Father.”





SUMMARY OF CATECHESIS IN ENGLISH





"Dear Brothers and Sisters:





In our continuing catechesis on Christian hope, today we consider the joy that hope brings to our daily exercise of charity. We know how difficult it is to love as our Lord commands us, and how often our love can be tainted by self-interest. It is important to remember that love – charity – is a grace, the fruit of our saving encounter with God’s own love.





Saint Paul reminds us that the Lord’s grace forgives our sins, heals our hearts and enables us to become channels of his own unconditional love. Our efforts to love our brothers and sisters with a pure and disinterested love are really our response to the love we have been shown in Christ.





Conscious of our human weakness, let us ask our Lord daily to renew the gift of His love within us and to enable us to be witnesses of that love to others, especially those in greatest need. In this way, we will fulfill the Apostle’s command to "rejoice in hope” (Rom 12:12), as we strive to grow in the life of charity and to draw others to the merciful love of the Father.





I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly the groups from England, Sweden, Canada and the United States of America. I offer a special welcome to the many student groups present. With prayerful good wishes that this Lent will be a time of grace and spiritual renewal for you and your families, I invoke upon all of you joy and peace in our Lord Jesus Christ. God bless you all!."









