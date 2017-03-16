Cardinal Nicora turns 80, leaving 117 cardinal voters

Italian Cardinal Attilio Nicora , who from 2002 to 2011, presided over the "Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See," w as responsible for managing the properties and funds that finance the Roman Curia .





He was the first president of the Vatican's "Financial Information Authority," which monitors economic operations within the City State and shares information with other states to avoid money laundering or terrorist financing.





John Paul II made him a cardinal in 2003 . Since then, he has participated in the conclaves that elected Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.





Now that he turns 80, he loses his right to participate in a conclave and the number of cardinal voters is now reduced to 117 .









JMB/MB



