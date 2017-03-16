Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Cardinal Nicora turns 80, leaving 117 cardinal voters

2017-03-16

Italian Cardinal Attilio Nicora, who from 2002 to 2011, presided over the "Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See," was responsible for managing the properties and funds that finance the Roman Curia.

He was the first president of the Vatican's "Financial Information Authority," which monitors economic operations within the City State and shares information with other states to avoid money laundering or terrorist financing.

John Paul II made him a cardinal in 2003. Since then, he has participated in the conclaves that elected Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

Now that he turns 80, he loses his right to participate in a conclave and the number of cardinal voters is now reduced to 117.


JMB/MB

