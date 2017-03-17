Pope Francis confessed in Saint Peter's Basilica before confessing others

The pope presided over a penitential ceremony in a St. Peter's Basilica , where, for this occasion, several priests were available so that anyone could confess . Cardinals and bishops also accompanied the pope.





After proclaiming the Gospel, the basilica became quiet. There was a long silence to carry out the examination of conscience.





The pope preferred not give a homily. Instead, he went directly to the confessional to confess. He then entered one to confess seven people, all lay, for about 50 minutes .





In the meantime, the Sistine Chapel choir sang the impressive Miserere , composed by Gregorio Allegri in the 17th century.



