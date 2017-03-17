The pope asks confessors to be available to attend to the people at all times.

The pope met with dozens of present and future priests who participated in a course about confession . He reminded them that one becomes a good confessor by learning from life lessons. He shared three tips with them on how to do so:





- That they cultivate prayer to be friends of God . In this way, they will realize that they too are sinners, and will not deal harshly with penitents.





- That they be "men of discernment" , and not apply the same prescription to everyone.





- That confession is a moment of formation . Give people advice that brings them closer to God.





POPE FRANCIS

"The confessor, in fact, is called daily to go to the peripheries of evil and sin - this is an ugly periphery! - and his work represents a true pastoral priority."





Before leaving, the pope asked them to always be available to listen to confessions . Do not be priests who "only confess” on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays ", but rather every time someone asks for it, whenever it may be.









JMB/JC

CTV

?

- BN

Up: AQ



