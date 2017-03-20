Pope at Santa Marta: St. Joseph gives people the ability to dream

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis spoke about today as the Feast day of St. Joseph. He said this saint gives young people the ability to dream, take risks and take the difficult tasks ahead of them.





POPE FRANCIS

"Today I would like to ask that we, all of us, have the ability to dream. Because when we dream great things, good things, we get closer to the God's dream, the things that God dreams about for us. So young people have - because he [St. Joseph] was once young - the ability to dream, take risks and take on the difficult tasks they have seen in dreams. That all of us receive the faithfulness that generally grows with a just attitude. He was just. He grew in silence – a man of a few words - and he grew in the tenderness that is able to care for one's own weaknesses and those of others."





Pope Francis concluded saying St. Joseph received his task in life in a dream. Therefore he is the "guardian of the dream of God," the dream of God to save us all.









EXCERPTS OF PAPAL HOMILY IN ENGLISH

(Source: Vatican Radio)





And this man, this dreamer is able to accept this task, this major undertaking, and that has much to say to us in this time of intense sense of orphan hood. And so this man took the promise of God and carries on in silence with fortitude, carries it because what God wants is accomplished. "





"And 'the man who does not speak but obeys, the man's tenderness, the man capable of carrying out the promises that they may become solid, secure; the man who guarantees the stability of the Kingdom of God, the fatherhood of God, our parentage as the son of God. Joseph I like to think of as the guardian of the weaknesses, of our weaknesses as well: it is capable of giving birth to so many beautiful things from our weaknesses, from our sins as well. "



