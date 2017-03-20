Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope at Santa Marta: St. Joseph gives people the ability to dream

2017-03-20

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis spoke about today as the Feast day of St. Joseph. He said this saint gives young people the ability to dream, take risks and take the difficult tasks ahead of them.  

POPE FRANCIS
"Today I would like to ask that we, all of us, have the ability to dream. Because when we dream great things, good things, we get closer to the God's dream, the things that God dreams about for us. So young people have - because he [St. Joseph] was once young - the ability to dream, take risks and take on the difficult tasks they have seen in dreams. That all of us receive the faithfulness that generally grows with a just attitude. He was just. He grew in silence – a man of a few words - and he grew in the tenderness that is able to care for one's own weaknesses and those of others."

Pope Francis concluded saying St. Joseph received his task in life in a dream. Therefore he is the "guardian of the dream of God," the dream of God to save us all.


EXCERPTS OF PAPAL HOMILY IN ENGLISH
(Source: Vatican Radio)

And this man, this dreamer is able to accept this task, this major undertaking, and that has much to say to us in this time of intense sense of orphan hood. And so this man took the promise of God and carries on in silence with fortitude, carries it because what God wants is accomplished. "

"And 'the man who does not speak but obeys, the man's tenderness, the man capable of carrying out the promises that they may become solid, secure; the man who guarantees the stability of the Kingdom of God, the fatherhood of God, our parentage as the son of God. Joseph I like to think of as the guardian of the weaknesses, of our weaknesses as well: it is capable of giving birth to so many beautiful things from our weaknesses, from our sins as well. "

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311