Pope Francis sends telegram to London for the latest attack

Secretary of State , Pietro Parolin , sent a telegram to the cardinal of London , on behalf of Pope Francis Vatican, sent a telegram to the, on behalf of, following the latest attack.





The Pope expresses his " deep sadness " and his solidarity with those affected by the " tragedy ". He says he prays for the victims, their families and the whole country.





The attack came at exactly one year after the attacks at Brussels , which occurred at the start of Holy Week.





On that occasion during one of the main ceremonies, Pope Francis denounced the arms dealers who promote wars and violence for money.









FULL TEXT OF THE TELEGRAM





His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols Archbishop of Westminster President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

" Deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and of the injuries caused by the attack central London, His Holiness Pope Francis expresses his prayerful solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy. Commending those who have died to the loving mercy of Almighty God, His Holiness invokes divine strength and peace upon their grieving families, and he assures the nation of his prayers at this time ".

Cardinal Pietro Parolin Secretary of State

















JRB/JC

RR

-

-PR

Up: JMB



