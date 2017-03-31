Pope to congress on Luther: “Serious research contributes to overcoming distrust”

Pope Francis spoke to the participants of a congress organized by the Vatican, named "Luther: 500 years later”





This 150 person congress hopes to bridge the gap between Catholics and Protestants. The pope recalled that this gathering in itself was a large step, as years ago it would not have been possible. Recognizing this achievement, the pope focused on ways to move forward.





POPE FRANCIS

"Today, as Christians, all of us are called to put behind us all prejudice towards the faith that others profess with a different emphasis or language, to offer one another forgiveness for the sin committed by those who have gone before us, and together to implore from God the gift of reconciliation and unity.”





Since the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis has made Christian unity a dominant priority. As it can be seen with this initiative, he continues to make large strides.





