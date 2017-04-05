Newsletter
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Charles and Camila of England give pope a basket of products from their own orchard

2017-04-04

Georg Gänswein received the royal couple at the gates of Paul VI Audience Hall, and led them to the pope who then greeted them like this. 

"Your Royal Highness, welcome."
"It is a pleasure".
"Your Royal Highness, welcome"
"It is a pleasure".

Pope Francis spoke to them in Spanish with the help of a translator. They held a private meeting for half an hour, followed by an exchange of gifts. Prince Charles confessed to the pope that he did not know what he should bring him. 

"It is impossible to know what to give your Holiness.”

With much British humor, the prince commented on his portrait that he gave the pope. 

"You can hide that one.”

They also gave him this basket of homemade products from their personal residence, Highgrove Royal Gardens, to be shared with the homeless.

"It's juice."
"Thank you very much.”
"It's very good.”

Pope Francis gave them an English copy of his principal documents, as well as a bronze olive branch representing the desire for peace.

When saying goodbye, the pope asked them to pray for him. The Duchess of Cornwall responded by adding a commentary on her husband, which provoked a great laugh in Pope Francis. 

"Goodbye”.
"Pray for me”
"It was such a pleasure … My husband talks a lot.”

With this sympathetic touch, the visit from the heir to the crown of England and his wife concluded. The last time they were at the Vatican was in 2009, when they met with Pope Benedict XVI. 


AC/JC
CTV
SV
-BN
Up:AC

