Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope on Palm Sunday: Jesus is not a “New Age” prophet; He is a well-defined Messiah

2017-04-10

This long procession in St. Peter's Square recalls the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem before the Passion.

Pope Francis participated in it until he arrived at the obelisk, where he traditionally blesses the palms and olive branches.

Then he continued to the altar in the square. In his homily, the pope recalled that Palm Sunday is always bittersweet because it remembers that Jesus entered Jerusalem, hailed by the crowds, only to be crucified a few days later. However, it is proof that he was the real Messiah.

POPE FRANCIS
"He is not an illusion that sows false illusions, a "new age " prophet, promising smoke. On the contrary: He is a well-defined Messiah, with the concrete physiognomy of the servant, the servant of God and the man who goes to the passion; He is the great patient of human pain." 

Pope Francis explained that Jesus is always clear with his disciples: His way is that of the final victory, proving one must always pass through the cross to reach the other side.

POPE FRANCIS
"In order to follow Jesus faithfully, we ask for the grace to do it not through words, but by deeds and to have the patience to carry our cross, not wanting to reject it or to get rid of it, but, looking at Him, accepting the cross and carrying it day by day."

He also spoke of the suffering which Christ experienced, the same pain that many people still suffer today.

POPE FRANCIS
"He is present in many of our brothers and sisters who today, today suffer like He did. They suffer from slave labor, suffer from family dramas, from diseases... Suffer from war and terrorism, because of interests that motivate one to use arms and cause damage.”

At the end of the Mass, the pope traveled around St. Peter's Square in the popemobile to greet the 50,000 pilgrims who attended this ceremony which begins Holy Week.


AC/MB
CTV
- s
-BN
Up: JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311