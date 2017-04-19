Pope explains meaning of Resurrection at General Audience

At today's General Audience, Pope Francis continued his weekly catechesis on hope , looking now to the Risen Jesus as a symbol of Christianity.





He explained that Jesus' "resurrection is the event that grounds our faith”, proving that Christ himself is not "simply another great religious figure.” Rather, it is he who "dwells in our midst”, and "is the reason for our Easter joy.”





The Holy Father also said that "encountering Christ is always a surprise ; it's a grace given to those whose hearts are open”, which opens one to a future of light instead of darkness.





EXCERPTS FROM THE POPE'S HOMILY IN ENGLISH





Dear Brothers and Sisters:





In these joyful days of Easter, our continuing catechesis on Christian hope looks to the Risen Jesus. Saint Paul tells the Corinthians that Jesus himself is our hope. His resurrection is the event that grounds our faith; without our confident belief in its historical reality, the Christian faith would be a mere human philosophy, and Jesus himself simply another great religious figure.





Our belief is based on the testimony of those who encountered the Risen Christ, from Saint Peter and the group of the Twelve to Saint Paul, who was converted by his dramatic meeting with the Lord on the road to Damascus. Encountering Christ in faith is always a surprise; it is a grace given to those whose hearts are open. It overturns our comfortable existence and opens us to an unexpected future, sowing life and light in place of death and sorrow. This is the reason for our Easter joy: in the risen Jesus, who dwells in our midst, we encounter the power of God’s love, which triumphs over death and brings ever new life and undying hope.





