Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Pope's Schedule: Trip to Egypt

2017-04-24

Pope Francis will begin the week by meeting with his Council of Cardinals. It is their 19th meeting since it was established, and they will preside over meetings from Monday to Wednesday.

Pope Francis will not miss his weekly Wednesday General Audience with pilgrims. The last catechesis' have been devoted to reflecting on Christian hope

On Friday and Saturday, a major trip to Egypt awaits. The aim is to mobilize the Muslim world against extremism, and to create bridges with Islam.

During the trip, Pope Francis will address one of the oldest Christian communities, as well as meet again with Patriarch Bartholomew.

Pope Francis will not rest on Sunday, as he will meet with members of Italian Catholic Action before praying the Regina Coeli, which replaces the Angelus during the Easter season. 


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311