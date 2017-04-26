Pope at General Audience: the Lord promises that He will always remain with us

At this morning's General Audience , Pope Francis continued his catechesis on hope, again reflecting on the resurrection of Jesus in the Easter season.





He explained that this resurrection is " the basis of our firm trust in God's constant protection and love ”. By putting all of one's trust in God, a Christian will not " lose heart before life’s difficulties, disappointments and defeats .”





For "at every step of life's journey, God is at our side.” Though the "heavens and the earth will pass away, he will continue to watch over us in his loving providence.”





SUMMARY OF POPE'S HOMILY IN ENGLISH

Dear Brothers and Sisters:





During this Easter season, our catechesis on Christian hope reflects on the resurrection of Jesus the basis of our firm trust in God’s constant protection and love.





Saint Matthew’s Gospel begins with the birth of Jesus as Emmanuel – "God with us” – and concludes with the Risen Lord’s promise that he will remain with us always, to the end of the age.





At every step of life’s journey, God is at our side, leading us as he did the patriarchs of old, to the goal of our earthly pilgrimage. His care lasts "to the end of the age”; the heavens and the earth will pass away, yet he will continue to watch over us in his loving providence.





From ancient times, Christian hope has been symbolized by the anchor, as a sign of its firm basis in God’s promises, which have been fulfilled in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.





Because our trust is in God, and not in ourselves or this world, we readily take up Jesus’ invitation to follow him, nor do we lose heart before life’s difficulties, disappointments and defeats.





May our hope in victory of the Risen Christ confirm us on every step of our journey towards the fullness of eternal life.





I greet the English-speaking pilgrims and visitors taking part in today’s Audience, particularly the groups from England, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Nigeria, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States of America.





In the joy of the Risen Christ, I invoke upon you and your families the loving mercy of God our Father. May the Lord bless you all!









JC

CTV

?

BN

UP: JMB



