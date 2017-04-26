Pope gives TED Talk on the “Future of yous”

Pope Francis has joined the ever-growing TED community by giving his first ever TED Talk. It was shown in Vancouver, Canada and has now been translated into 22 languages.





Pope Francis shared his own personal experience of coming from a migrant family, saying he doesn't know how he was so fortunate to not end up "among today's 'discarded' people.”





POPE FRANCIS

"I, myself, was born in a family of migrants; my father, my grandparents, like many other Italians, left for Argentina and met the fate of those who are left with nothing. I could have very well ended up among today's "discarded" people. And that's why I always ask myself, deep in my heart: "Why them and not me?"





The pope also spoke about the importance of technological advancements and the power of tenderness when dealing with others, something he is a witness of daily.









