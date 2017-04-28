LIVE: Pope speaks to Egyptian civil authorities

What's this? / Report Bad Ads
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
Vatican
Jubilee Year
Synod 2015
Synod 2014
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Africa
Pope Francis in Cuba
Pope Francis in U.S.
Pope in Paraguay
Pope in South America
Pope in Ecuador
Pope in Bolivia
World
Tech & Science
Art & Culture
All News
Vatican
Jubilee Year
Synod 2015
Synod 2014
Pope Francis
Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Africa
Pope Francis in Cuba
Pope Francis in U.S.
Pope in Paraguay
Pope in South America
Pope in Ecuador
Pope in Bolivia
World
Tech & Science
Art & Culture
All News
Pope prays for victims of attacks on Coptic Christians in Egypt
April 10, 2017. He also remembers the victims i...
Muslims explain significance of papal trips to Egypt and Bangladesh
April 22, 2017. "It's a great honor for Muslim ...
Why Pope Francis will visit the University of Al-Azhar in Egypt
April 27, 2017. The pope will visit the intelle...
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
L
atest News
Pope Francis
Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday
April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday
April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday
April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week
Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar
March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar
March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar
March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
M
ost Popular
Today
Week
Month
1.
Pope Francis' Full Speech to Egyptian Authorities
2.
Pope says phrase “It's always done that way" da...
3.
Pope is received with honors by the President o...
4.
LIVE: Pope Francis lands in Egypt
5.
Pope in Santa Marta: being a Christian is not a...
6.
LIVE: Pope Francis meets with Egyptian Presid...
7.
Today Pope Francis will speak at the "Vatican"...
8.
Pope Francis arrives in Egypt
9.
Pope Francis' full speech at Al-Azhar University
10.
LIVE: Pope Francis visits Al-Azhar University
1.
Pope Benedict XVI's unseen photos released for ...
2.
The seven major changes made by Pope Francis
3.
Pope says phrase “It's always done that way" da...
4.
Muslims explain significance of papal trips to ...
5.
Yoga and Christianity: a difference in spiritua...
6.
Pope Francis' Full Speech to Egyptian Authorities
7.
Pope Francis travels to Egypt on Friday to buil...
8.
A documentary that tells the incredible story o...
9.
Ten countries with the most Catholics according...
10.
Pope Francis remembers a woman beheaded for bei...
1.
Pope has surprise visit with blind children...
2.
Ten countries with the most Catholics according...
3.
What is Pope Benedict XVI doing for his 90th bi...
4.
Pope Benedict XVI's unseen photos released for ...
5.
LIVE: Pope celebrates Palm Sunday Mass
6.
Imams say meeting the pope is “one of the most...
7.
Charles and Camila of England give pope a bas...
8.
Pope in Santa Marta: Laziness is worse than a l...
9.
Vatican on trip to Egypt: "The pope's schedule ...
10.
Benedict XVI drinks beer on his 90th birthday
All news
F
ollow us
LIVE: Pope speaks to Egyptian civil authorities
2017-04-28
(ONLY VIDEO) After his visit to Al-Azhar University,
the pope addresses the political and civil authorities of Egypt.
After the encounter, he will meet Tawadros II, patriarch of the Coptic-Orthodox Church of Alexandria.
LIVE: Pope speaks to Egyptian civil authorities>
(ONLY VIDEO) After his visit to Al-Azhar University,
the pope addresses the political and civil authorities of Egypt.
After the encounter, he will meet Tawadros II, patriarch of the Coptic-Orthodox Church of Alexandria.
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
|
Vatican
|
Pope
|
World
|
Tech & Science
|
Art & Culture
|
Holy Week
|
All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
|
Support
|
Corrections
|
Info
|
Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
|
Privacy Policy
|
Advertise With Us
|
Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
Weekly Program