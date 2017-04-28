Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Holy Week

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar

March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis meets donors from US: “Pray for the needs of the poor”

2017-04-27

Pope Francis greeted members of the Papal Foundation, who are in Rome for their annual visit.

Established in 1988, The Papal Foundation supports charitable and religious causes close to the pontiff's heart. Cardinal Wuerl greeted the Holy Father on behalf of the donors. 

CARD. DONALD WUERL
Archbishop of Washington DC
"Your holiness reminded us to see beyond ourselves, and to see the great work. We learn that there is no greater joy than sharing good, simply to make available to your Holiness the possibility of helping those in need.”

Pope Francis then spoke to its members, who over the course of ten years pledge to give one million dollars. He expressed his gratitude for their generosity, and explained the importance sowing hope. 

POPE FRANCIS
"I am grateful for your desire to assist the Church's efforts to proclaim the message of hope to the ends of the earth, and to work for the spiritual and material advancement of our brothers and sisters.” 

At the conclusion of the event, the Holy Father asked that in addition to their contributions, they may also keep those receiving it in their prayers. 

POPE FRANCIS
"I ask you, as a vital part of your commitment to the work of the Papal Foundation, to pray for the needs of the poor.” 

Since its founding, The Papal Foundation has raised over $215 million, with $121 million awarded in grants and scholarships. 

JC
CTV
-FL
-BN
UP:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311