Pope sums up trip to Egypt: I have hope from the fraternity I experienced

This Wednesday there were many Argentine pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. Among them was this small fan of the pope's favorite soccer team, which made Pope Francis smile.





In his catechesis, the pope explained his recent trip to Egypt to promote peace. The most symbolic event was his visit to Al-Azhar University, the highest academic institution of Sunni Islam.





POPE FRANCIS

"This visit has had a double mission: the dialogue between Christians and Muslims, and at the same time, the promotion of peace in the world."





The pope recalled the gestures and speeches in the land of the pyramids, such as the cordiality of the great Imam and the meeting with the president and civil authorities.





POPE FRANCIS

"Egypt's great historical and religious heritage and its role in the Middle East give it a special mission on the road to a stable and lasting peace, based not on the law of force, but on the force of law."





The pope also recalled his meeting with the Coptic Pope Tawadros II, and the agreement they signed to recognize the validity of Baptism in each others' religion when converting.





Pope Francis was pleased with his visit and said this catechesis about the trip does not sway from the cycle about hope that has been going on for several months.





POPE FRANCIS

"Egypt has been a symbol of hope, of refuge, of help. When there was famine in that part of the world, Jacob and his children took refuge there. Then when Jesus was persecuted, He went there. That is why the memories from this journey enter into the cycle of hope. For us, Egypt is a sign of hope for history and for today, for the fraternity that I have described to you."





The pope returned to Rome Saturday night very satisfied after spending 27 hours in Cairo. He left behind gestures such as these, which impacted Christians and Muslims alike.









