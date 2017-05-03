Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI before his upcoming birthday

April 13, 2017. Vatican releases statement that the pope visited Benedict XVI yesterday.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope sums up trip to Egypt: I have hope from the fraternity I experienced

2017-05-03

This Wednesday there were many Argentine pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. Among them was this small fan of the pope's favorite soccer team, which made Pope Francis smile.

In his catechesis, the pope explained his recent trip to Egypt to promote peace. The most symbolic event was his visit to Al-Azhar University, the highest academic institution of Sunni Islam.

POPE FRANCIS
"This visit has had a double mission: the dialogue between Christians and Muslims, and at the same time, the promotion of peace in the world."

The pope recalled the gestures and speeches in the land of the pyramids, such as the cordiality of the great Imam and the meeting with the president and civil authorities. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Egypt's great historical and religious heritage and its role in the Middle East give it a special mission on the road to a stable and lasting peace, based not on the law of force, but on the force of law."

The pope also recalled his meeting with the Coptic Pope Tawadros II, and the agreement they signed to recognize the validity of Baptism in each others' religion when converting.

Pope Francis was pleased with his visit and said this catechesis about the trip does not sway from the cycle about hope that has been going on for several months.

POPE FRANCIS
"Egypt has been a symbol of hope, of refuge, of help. When there was famine in that part of the world, Jacob and his children took refuge there. Then when Jesus was persecuted, He went there. That is why the memories from this journey enter into the cycle of hope. For us, Egypt is a sign of hope for history and for today, for the fraternity that I have described to you."

The pope returned to Rome Saturday night very satisfied after spending 27 hours in Cairo. He left behind gestures such as these, which impacted Christians and Muslims alike.


JMB/MB
CTV
FL
- BN
Up: MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311