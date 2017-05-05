Prayer Intention for May: Pray for the Christians in Africa

For the month of May, Pope Francis proposes to pray for the African continent and its Christians.





In this month's video, the pope praises the rich cultural, intellectual and religious heritage of the continent. He also laments the wars that destroy those riches.





For this reason, he invites Christians from all over the world to pray for "our brothers and sisters of this great continent, and pray together that Christians in Africa, in imitation of the Merciful Jesus, may give prophetic witness to reconciliation, justice, and peace."









